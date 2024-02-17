Cambridge City 1 Sporting Khalsa 2 - Report

Toumani Sidibe struck five minutes from the end, sliding in his finish from a tight angle having latched onto a hopeful through ball towards the left of the 18-yard box.

It was hard earned for Khalsa in a match of half chances rather than clearcut opportunities and returning keeper Sam Arnold would have breathed a huge sigh of relief at the final whistle.

City led within seven minutes when Arnold, playing his first match of 2024, came out only to collide with team-mate Andy Parsons, granting Will Jones the freedom to find an empty net.

The visitors equalised in the 26th with midfielder Robbie Bunn threading in ex-Walsall forward Marvellous Onabirekhanlen to notch his third goal in as many games with an angled shot.

The welcome fightback ended a three-match losing streak, each of which had seen Khalsa uncharacteristically ship four goals.