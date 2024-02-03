Sporting Khalsa 2 Anstey Nomads 4 - Report

Nomads came into the game with a long unbeaten league record dating back to November.

With 60 league goals to their name this season the visitors showed why with Freddie Robinson putting the visitors ahead with just eight minutes on the clock.

The visitors sit three points off the league summit with games in hand and were in control when Robinson scored his second on the 22nd minute mark.

The Nomads were out of sight five minutes before the break as Ant Lynn put the visitors into an unassailable 3-0 lead.

After putting six goals past Leicester Nirvana in a midweek cup match the visitors looked like repeating the score-line when Jacob Fenton struck to make it 4-0 with 32 minutes still to play.

Khalsa were also whitewashed by four goals against Quorn last weekend and rallied to avoid a repeat scoreline.

Robbie Bunn pulled a goal back with 19 minutes remaining and then Marvellous Onabirekhanlen struck in the closing moments to make it 4-2.