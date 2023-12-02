Sporting Khalsa 2 Bedworth United 2 - Report

The hosts had gone ahead inside five minuetes through an excellent Curvin Sanderson Ellis finish, but failed to add a second before the break despite a string of chances.

Minutes into the second half though they doubled their lead when Toumani Sidibie was brought down in the box by the onrushing Crane who could do nothing to keep out McGrady's effort.

But a when Fulloway saw red for a foul inside the six yard box, Stone slotted home from 12 yards, before adding a second spot kick moments before time to make sure the points wer shared.