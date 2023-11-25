Spalding 5 Sporting Khalsa 0 - Report

Second placed Spalding showed early intent as Riley O’Sullivan and Tyler Winters both saw headers fly just wide of the Khalsa goal.

However, Ian Rowe’s side responded and were awarded an early penalty when Toumani Sidibe was taken down by Sam Cartwright.

But experienced goalkeeper Tony Breeden matched James McGrady’s spot kick to keep the score level.

The hosts remained dangerous and Stacey Freeman sent Khalsa a warning by firing into the side-netting at the back post.

Spalding did take the lead on 36 minutes when Danny Draper’s shot was saved by Sam Arnold into the path of Winters who netted.

Four minutes later the hosts doubled their lead as Freeman headed home to make it 2-0.

Khalsa looked for an immediate response and in the final first half minute Luke Ward clipped the crossbar with his free-kick.

However, it was Spalding who were out of sight with a third goal just eight seconds into the second half with Riley O’Sullivan finding the net.

Khalsa goalkeeper Arnold stopped the scoreline increasing further denying O’Sullivan and also the rebound.

But it was 4-0 on 51 minutes when a Spalding free-kick was met by the head of Nathan Stainfield.

The hosts were relentless in their assault at the Khalsa goal and Draper had the chance to further their advantage, but shot wide.

Spalding then saw an O’Sullivan effort disallowed for off-side before Glenn Walker had his effort cleared off the line.

The hosts rounded off the victory in the final minute with substitute Zayn Hakeem running in on goal to make it 5-0.