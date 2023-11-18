Sporting Khalsa 2 Shepshed Dynamo 0 - Report

Ian Rowe's men rise to sixth in the Northern Premier League Midlands as a result of the victory, with Kieron Whittaker's 90th-minute clincher adding to Luke Ward's 17th-minute opener, to help add to the feel-good factor of Tuesday night's narrow derby win at Lye Town.

The atmosphere in Khalsa's dressing room at the full-time whistle may well have been much different, however, had Sidik Atcha's powerful drive travelled the other side of goal moments before the second goal fell the way of the hosts.

With a week to prepare for their next game, Khalsa will attempt to record a third win on the spin when travelling to Spalding United next Saturday.