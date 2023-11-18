FA Trophy: Hemel Hempstead Town 1, Walsall Wood 1 - (Wood won 5-3 on pens)

Although Wood created a number of first half chances, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Daniel Powell tucked the ball away from a tight angle.

Despite a dominant second half from the hosts, loanee Callum Griffin equalised 15 minutes from the end as he found the bottom-right corner.

Walsall Wood played the final ten minutes with ten men as Declan Riley was sent off and with the scores level, the tie went to penalties and after the visitors had scored their opening four kicks, George Williams’ miss allowed Butlin to s core and send his side into the third round.