Sporting Khalsa 0 Corby Town 6 - Report
A FOURTH defeat on the spin for Sporting Khalsa was made all the more painful for boss Ian Rowe and his men, given the 6-0 scoreline in favour of visitors Corby Town.
Having gone seven games unbeaten on home turf, Khalsa have now tasted back-to-back losses at the Guardian Warehousing Stadium without a single reply, a worrying run of form that the Lions manager will be hoping to stamp out as soon as possible.
Slipping to 14th in the table, Sporting were subjected to a masterclass from the Steelmen, with five different goalscorers finding the back of the hosts net - Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Toby Hillard, Joe Butterworth, Daniel Gordon and Khristopher Oti with a brace all filling their boots.
Khalsa will not have too long to wait to attempt to arrest this run of form, ahead of Tuesday night's hosting of Cambridge City.