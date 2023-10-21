Quorn 2 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

Substitute Paddy Webb came on for the home side on only 13 minutes and got two quick goals with Rowe feeling the first one was offside and the second hit the woodwork and wasn't over the line.

He said: "I would say it was about three yards offside for the first goal and the second it hit the post and wasn't over the line - they didn't even appeal for it which tells you a lot.

"To play at Quorn, who are a good team in the play off positions, is hard enough anyway but when the linesman isn't doing his job and costs you two goals early on, that makes it almost impossible."

Rowe felt things improved in the second half and gave a debut to Kieron Miller who has made the step up from Darlaston Town (1874) as well as introducing Dilano Reid.

It improved things, with Khalsa having a number of chances early in the second half which they didn't take, though they did get a consolation late on from James McGrady.

Rowe said: "The lads gave everything and if do take a positive out the game it is that things were better in the second half though we need to take our chances, and I was pleased with Kieron who will be a good player for us."