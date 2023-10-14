Sporting Khalsa 2 Gresley Rovers 2 - Report

And the outcome frustrated boss Ian Rowe who admitted it was two points lost in a game they had controlled.

He admitted: “It feels like a defeat at the moment even though we’ve drawn. We played some good stuff in the first half but we were poor in the second half.

‘We’ve gone 2-0 up and then I’m desperately trying to change the shape and take the three points but before I can make the changes they’ve scored.”

Khalsa opened their tally on 12 minutes when Toumani Sidibe sneaked in behind the visitors defence and calmly fired past keeper Harvey Woodward.

Sean Williams had an effort saved at the foot of the post as Rowe’s side looked to extend their lead but the same player also had to clear off his own line five minutes before the break after Tyler Donaldson looked to steer home a corner.

Khalsa added a second on 58 minutes when Williams floated a ball into the middle and Sidibe flicked the ball home for his second of the game.

But the celebrations were cut short as Greley reduced the arrears four minutes later, Kane Lee firing home following a goalmouth scramble.

Sidibe had a chance to complete his hat-trick soon after but it was the visitors who added to the scoreline on 73 minutes, breaking upfield after Khalsa had lost possession before Kieren O’Connell slotted home.

Substitute Martin Smyth curled a free-kick just over for Gresley and Williams fired across the face of goal as both sides looked for the winner.