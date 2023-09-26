Sporting Khalsa handed Stafford Rangers tie in FA Trophy

Khalsa have progressed past Grimsby Borough and Kidsgrove Athletic to reach their final qualifying round clash with Boro at Marston Road on Saturday, October 7.

Khalsa are currently in the play-off places of Northern One Midlands and Stafford in the Northern Premier relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Stourbridge travel to Long Eaton United, Halesowen Town visit Bromsgrove Sporting and Walsall Wood are also on the road to Ilkeston Town after overcoming Hednesford Town and Belper Town.

The first round of the FA Vase was also drawn yesterday, with Midland Premier rivals Dudley Town and Darlaston Town set to clash on Saturday, October 21.

Elsewhere, North West Counties First Division South leaders Brocton will host Aylestone Park, Stone Old Alleynians travel to Hinckley, Wolverhampton Casuals host Whittlesey Athletic, Tividale go to Wisbech Town and Stourport Swifts are at home to Sherwood Colliery.