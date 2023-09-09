Sporting Khalsa 1 Grimsby Borough 0 - Report

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession and chances, Khalsa were fruitless in their attempts to make the breakthrough in the opening 45.

Gaz Singh should have done better with the first opportunity on four minutes after some good build-up play, while Kieron Whittaker drew a smart save from Liam Higton with a powerful drive arching towards the top corner.

While James McGrady could only find the netting shortly after the break, Jonathan Letford made no such mistake when finding the right side of goal on the rebound from his initial attempt on 53 minutes.

The Lions forward almost had two in as many minutes, but for sending his shot whistling past the post to finish a slaloming run.

Brett Lloyd threatened to double the lead with less than half of the second 45 remaining when crashing a dart goalwards against the edge of the post following a driving run.