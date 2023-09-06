Sporting Khalsa edge past Darlaston Town in dramatic FA Cup tie

Khalsa manager Ian Rowe

Khalsa booked a trip to Kettering Town after winning 2-0 on penalties after the tie had finished 2-2 after extra-time in a game that saw Khalsa keeper Sam Arnold sent off in the 91st minute.

After a goalless first half it was Midland League outfit Darlaston who took the lead through Kieron Miller two minutes after the interval. But Khalsa wasted no time hitting back as Toumani Sidibe levelled for the Northern Premier Midland side on 50 minutes.

Khalsa manager Ian Rowe then saw his side squander a golden chance to take the lead when Curvin Sanderson-Ellis missed a 76th-minute penalty.