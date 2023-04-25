Walsall Wood and Dudley Town celebrate title wins

Dudley Town players, staff and directors with the shield during the Midland Football League Division One fixture between Stapenhill & Dudley Town at Maple Grove

Wood were given a guard of honour by their hosts and then proceeded to take a 2-0 lead through a brace from Jai Verma.

But Studley came back with goals in the 76th and 86th minute before Taylor Townsend got Wood's winner to leave them seven points clear of Lye Town who finished second.

Lye beat AFC Wulfrunians 1-0 at home with a goal from Zidan Sutherland and face an away fixture next Saturday at a step four team in the play offs, with the details to be confirmed by the FA.

Darlaston Town (1874) (CIC) secured fourth spot in their first season in the premier with a 4-1 win over Tividale. They were 3-0 up at half-time through Rivel Mardeborough, Reece Mason and Liam Wilkinson before Arman Khoshkhoo got a goal back for the visitors. But Liam Smith completed the scoring to give Darlaston a comprehensive win.

Lichfield City shared four goals at home to Romulus, with the spoils even both at the break and at the end. Callum Griffin gave Lichfield a 28th minute lead but Luke Keen equalised on 34. Substitute Matt Hunt restored City's lead on 55 minutes but Zak Harbon equalised four minutes from time – Lichfield ended up 11th in the table.

Lee Chilton got four goals on his final appearance for Stourport Swifts before retiring from football. Swifts beat Atherstone Town 4-2 and had to come from two goals down for the win, which secured them a seventh placed finish,

Wolverhampton Casuals drew 0-0 with bottom side Market Drayton Town in their final game of the season and finished third from bottom.

Bewdley Town lost 2-0 at Uttoxeter Town but Stone Old Alleynians had a great result, winning 3-0 at Worcester City with an own goal and strikes from Sam Wilson and Will Bailey.

In Division One, OJM Black Country will face Ashby Ivanhoe away a week together in the semi final of the play-offs after finishing fifth in the table.

OJM finished ten points above nearest rivals Bilston Town Community and signed off with a 4-0 win at Wednesfield.

Community lost 2-1 at Coton Green in their final fixture and Smethwick Rangers drew 2-2 at home to Ingles with two goals from Adam Nazir. Smethwick play their final game of the season at home to Ashby Ivanhoe at Tividale tonight

Dudley Town celebrated winning the title with a 4-1 win at last season's play off finalists Stapenhill. Dudley's goals came from Dan Jones, Dan Danks, Harry Crook and substitute Connor Archer.

Second from bottom AFC Bridgnorth still have a game to play and can overtake Heath Hayes if they win at Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday. Bridgnorth kept their hopes of avoiding relegation alive with a 2-0 win at already doomed Haughmond, the goals coming from Ryan Bradshaw and Matt Dean. Bradshaw was also sent off, 17 minutes after opening the scoring.