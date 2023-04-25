Sporting Khalsa’s biggest match ‘win-win’ for boss Ian Rowe

Khalsa manager Ian Rowe

Khalsa head to Spalding United for a Northern Premier League Division One Midlands play-off semi-final, knowing a win would leave them just one win from their third promotion since Rowe took the reins nine years ago.

But while promising his team will give it everything in Lincolnshire, the boss insists the season should be classed as a success whatever the result.

He said: “At the start of the season our aim was to make the play-offs and we’ve done that, finishing four places higher than we did last year.

“We’ve seen progression again so really, we are in a win-win situation. But let’s go and give it a go and see what happens.”

The winners will either travel to Halesowen Town or host Coleshill in Saturday’s final, depending on the outcome of tonight’s other semi-final at the Grove.

Rowe expects the clash with Spalding to be a close-fought affair, with both teams having one victory each from this season’s league meetings. Khalsa’s came last Saturday as they signed off at home with a 2-1 victory to seal their place in the play-offs. Spalding’s Sir Halley Stewart Field ground, meanwhile, was the scene of one of Khalsa’s biggest-ever results when they beat the Lincolnshire club in the the FA Cup in 2015 to set up a fourth qualifying round clash with FC United.

“That was the match which really helped put the club on the map,” said Rowe, who is hunting the fourth promotion of his managerial career having previously won the West Midlands Premier League with Gornal.

“We beat Spalding on Saturday and they beat us earlier in the season. I don’t think there is a huge amount between the teams so let’s just go there and give it everything.”

Tonight’s action begins a busy week of non-league play-offs with Rushall Olympic aiming to spring a shock tomorrow night when they visit Coalville Town in the semi-finals of the Southern League Premier Central play-offs.