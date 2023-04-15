Notification Settings

Dereham 1 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

By Jonny Drury

Harry Cunningham scored twice to leave Sporting Khalsa go into next week’s final match of the season with a play-off place in their own hands.

But Ian Rowe’s side will face a tough test as they entertain in-form Spalding who sit in third place in the table.

Sporting are currently fourth in the table and they safely negotiated the challenge of Dereham with Cunningham easing early nerves with a goal on nine minutes.

Ross Bilham made a couple of fine saves to stop Sporting extending their lead but Cunningham pounced to add a second goal five minutes into the second half.

Top scorer Miracle Okafor made sure of the points with a third goal shortly in the 54th minute.

Dereham, languishing in seventeenth place, kept battling away and grabbed a consolation goal through Matt Blake in the 73rd minute.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

