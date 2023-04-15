Dereham 1 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

But Ian Rowe’s side will face a tough test as they entertain in-form Spalding who sit in third place in the table.

Sporting are currently fourth in the table and they safely negotiated the challenge of Dereham with Cunningham easing early nerves with a goal on nine minutes.

Ross Bilham made a couple of fine saves to stop Sporting extending their lead but Cunningham pounced to add a second goal five minutes into the second half.

Top scorer Miracle Okafor made sure of the points with a third goal shortly in the 54th minute.