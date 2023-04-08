Sporting Khalsa 3 Hinckley 1 - Report

The defender revealed a sharp eye for goal with strikes either side of the break to kickstart Sporting’s comeback.
The visitors made a bright start which was rewarded with a 13th minute lead when Callum Earls’ excellent cross was headed home by Nicholas Reeves.
But Franco equalised seven minutes before the break and the out-muscled Reeves to add a second in the 55th minute.
A late challenge on Hinckley’s Ben Humphreys sparked a melee late on which culminated in his team-mate Joseph Lyne being shown a straight red card.
Sporting secured the points with a Harry Cunningham penalty in the last minute which keepsIan Rowe's side in fourth place with a tough fixture to come at Chasetown on Bank Holiday Monday.