Sporting Khalsa 3 Hinckley 1 - Report

The defender revealed a sharp eye for goal with strikes either side of the break to kickstart Sporting’s comeback.

The visitors made a bright start which was rewarded with a 13th minute lead when Callum Earls’ excellent cross was headed home by Nicholas Reeves.

But Franco equalised seven minutes before the break and the out-muscled Reeves to add a second in the 55th minute.

A late challenge on Hinckley’s Ben Humphreys sparked a melee late on which culminated in his team-mate Joseph Lyne being shown a straight red card.