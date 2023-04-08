Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa 3 Hinckley 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

Carlo Franco scored twice as Sporting Khalsa came from behind to take another step towards securing a play-off spot.

The defender revealed a sharp eye for goal with strikes either side of the break to kickstart Sporting’s comeback.

The visitors made a bright start which was rewarded with a 13th minute lead when Callum Earls’ excellent cross was headed home by Nicholas Reeves.

But Franco equalised seven minutes before the break and the out-muscled Reeves to add a second in the 55th minute.

A late challenge on Hinckley’s Ben Humphreys sparked a melee late on which culminated in his team-mate Joseph Lyne being shown a straight red card.

Sporting secured the points with a Harry Cunningham penalty in the last minute which keepsIan Rowe's side in fourth place with a tough fixture to come at Chasetown on Bank Holiday Monday.

Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

