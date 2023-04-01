Notification Settings

Daventry 0 Sporting Khalsa 7 - Report

By Jonny Drury

Magnificent Sporting Khalsa ramped up their promotion challenge with a seven goal thrashing of relegation threatened Daventry.

On a day when rivals Boldmere and Coleshill both dropped points, Sporting moved up a place to fourth on goal difference.

In-form striker James McGrady was again among the goals - scoring two more to take his tally to four in the last two games.

But it was an Ollie Emery own goal in the 35th minute that opened the floodgates for the visitors with McGrady doubling the lead just before the interval.

McGrady was on target again on 61 minutes with midfielder Cain Smith also bagging a brace in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

Toumani Sidibe added a sixth in the 72nd minute and top scorer Miracle Okafor joined the goalscoring spree with a seventh in the last minute.

Sporting entertain Hinckley next week with the destiny of a play-off spot firmly in their own hands

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

