Daventry 0 Sporting Khalsa 7 - Report

On a day when rivals Boldmere and Coleshill both dropped points, Sporting moved up a place to fourth on goal difference.

In-form striker James McGrady was again among the goals - scoring two more to take his tally to four in the last two games.

But it was an Ollie Emery own goal in the 35th minute that opened the floodgates for the visitors with McGrady doubling the lead just before the interval.

McGrady was on target again on 61 minutes with midfielder Cain Smith also bagging a brace in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

Toumani Sidibe added a sixth in the 72nd minute and top scorer Miracle Okafor joined the goalscoring spree with a seventh in the last minute.