Sporting Khalsa 4 Corby Town 1 - Report

Two goals apiece from James McGrady and top scorer Miracle Okafor keeps Sporting in the last of the play-off spots with Coleshill a point behind but with a game in hand.

McGrady handed Sporting a dream start against in-form Corby with a goal after just two minutes.

Corby, who came into the match on the back of a six match winning run, equalised through Toby Hillard in the 26th minute.

But Sporting quickly restored their lead on the half hour mark through Okafor.

McGrady grabbed his second on 35 minutes with Sporting extending their lead after the break through Okafor’s second goal of the afternoon on 52 minutes.