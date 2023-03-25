Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 4 Corby Town 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished: Comments

Sporting Khalsa produced one of their best displays of the season as they fired four past promotion play-off rivals Corby.

Sporting Khalsa 4 Corby Town 1 - Report

Two goals apiece from James McGrady and top scorer Miracle Okafor keeps Sporting in the last of the play-off spots with Coleshill a point behind but with a game in hand.

McGrady handed Sporting a dream start against in-form Corby with a goal after just two minutes.

Corby, who came into the match on the back of a six match winning run, equalised through Toby Hillard in the 26th minute.

But Sporting quickly restored their lead on the half hour mark through Okafor.

McGrady grabbed his second on 35 minutes with Sporting extending their lead after the break through Okafor’s second goal of the afternoon on 52 minutes.

Sporting travel to relegation battling Daventry next Saturday.

Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News