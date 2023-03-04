Sporting Khalsa 8 Yaxley 0 - Report

Ian Rowe’s side smashed eight past the visitors with seven of the goals coming in the second half.

Sporting were the only one of the top six to win with the victory not only boosting their goal difference but also moving them up to fourth place in the promotion play-off race.

Yaxley kept the hosts at bay until the stroke of half time when Cunningham broke the deadlock with a penalty.

New signing Cain Smith scored his first goal for the club on the hour mark with Toumani Sidibe increasing the lead on 65 minutes.