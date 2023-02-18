Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa 2 Sutton Coldfield Town 1 - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

James McGrady smashed in a second half winner to get Sporting Khalsa’s promotion bid back on track.

The striker rifled in the decisive goal on 63 minutes just minutes after Ryan Edmunds had equalised for the visitors.

Sporting’s top scorer Miracle Okafor had fired the home side in front in the first half but Edmunds cancelled out his opener on the hour mark.

McGrady’s goal sees Ian Rowe’s side bounce back from last week’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo and sees them leapfrog Boldmere St Michaels into fourth place.

It’s two wins from three games for Sporting who face a long trip to Cambridge City next week who are languishing just above the relegation zone.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

