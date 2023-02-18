Sporting Khalsa 2 Sutton Coldfield Town 1 - Report

The striker rifled in the decisive goal on 63 minutes just minutes after Ryan Edmunds had equalised for the visitors.

Sporting’s top scorer Miracle Okafor had fired the home side in front in the first half but Edmunds cancelled out his opener on the hour mark.

McGrady’s goal sees Ian Rowe’s side bounce back from last week’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo and sees them leapfrog Boldmere St Michaels into fourth place.