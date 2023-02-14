AFC Wulfrunians’ FA Vase run finally brought to an end

In other action, Walsall Wood kept themselves five points clear at the top Pics: Stu Leggett

Craig Gregg’s Midland Premier side gave it their all but Daniel Needham’s goal on 23 minutes was enough for the Cheshire visitors, from the North West Counties League, to keep their Wembley dream alive in the last eight.

Congleton had player-manager Richard Duffy dismissed for a last-man foul before the interval. Home boss Gregg, whose side won five rounds to make the stage, said: “It was a funny game, one of those where we could still be playing now and not scored.

“Their goalkeeper was unbelievable, it was one of those days.

“We won five ties and beat some tough opposition. It was great for the club to break records, we would’ve liked to have gone further, but when the dust settles it was a big achievement for the club and players.

“The lads gave me everything, one was just 16 and a couple were 19 and 20. I saw new faces there I hadn’t seen in 10 years and we had comments how great the club looked.”

Back in Midland Premier action, Walsall Wood warmed up for tonight’s clash of the top two by going five points clear of chasers Racing Club Warwick and Darlaston Town.

Harry Harris’ leaders were 1-0 Oak Park winners over plucky Lye Town thanks to Jai Verma’s rocket into the top corner midway through the first half.

Lye were a man down for 65 minutes after Adam Meacham’s dismissal. Dan Gyasi was shown two yellows late on for the hosts.

While the top two meet at Wood’s home, third-placed Darlaston are right in the mix after a 2-0 home success over Stourport Swifts.

Rivel Mardenborough and Jake Pearson goals made it nine league games unbeaten for Dean Gill’s side.

It was an afternoon to forget in an otherwise decent season for Lichfield City, who were thumped 8-0 at Highgate United. Lichfield slip to eighth.

Stone Old Alleynians, in 13th, were surprise 2-0 winners at high-flying Shifnal Town thanks to captain Sam Wilson’s second-half double.

It was 95th-minute heartache for Tividale, who are 16th and just clear of the drop zone scrap after a 1-0 home defeat to Whitchurch Alport.

There was delight for second- bottom Wolverhampton Casuals, who gave survival hopes a massive shot in the arm with an impressive 2-1 win at basement rivals Worcester City. Cassies, for whom Callum Head and Musa Ceesay struck just after half-time to turn the game on its head, are now just goal difference from safety. Casuals visit Stourport tonight, with fifth-placed Lye at home to Atherstone.

In Division One, Harry Crook scored for the third successive game as nine unbeaten leaders Dudley Town beat Coton Green 1-0 to remain two points clear of Ashby Ivanhoe, who won 2-1 at Heath Hayes.

Casey Collins and Zaquib Hussain scored after the break to hand fourth-placed OJM Black Country an important 2-1 win at Coventry Copsewood.

Relegation-battling Cradley Town shared the spoils with Wednesfield in a 1-1 draw and Wolves Sporting hopped above Nuneaton Griff into eighth with a 1-0 win on the road.

Bilston Town paid for two first-half red cards and were thumped 6-1 in Shropshire by Shawbury United. Bilston are in JW Hunt Cup action at home to OJM Black country tomorrow. Wednesfield go to Stapenhill in the league.