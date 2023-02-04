Sporting Khalsa 2-0 St Neots Town - Report

Ian Rowe’s side, who have managed only one goal in their last three games, rediscovered their goalscoring form with strikes in either half from Toumani Sidibe and Miracle Okafor.

The victory sees Sporting stay in fourth spot and close the gap on promotion rivals Spalding who lost to league leaders Halesowen.

Sidibe broke the deadlock with a good finish three minutes before the interval.

Top scorer Okafor doubled the lead just past the hour mark to wrap up the points.

Sporting had further chances to extend the lead but St Neots keeper Jamie Greygoose made a number of saves.