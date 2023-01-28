Loughborough Dynamo 2-1 Sporting Khalsa - report

Ian Rowe’s promotion chasing side started brightly and took the lead with Tesfa Robinson’s 22nd minute strike.
But Dynamo struck back six minutes before the break when Luke McGinnell smashed in the equaliser.
Edward Cook fired in the winner just before the hour mark to leave Rowe mulling over a worrying sequence of results which has seen them notch up four draws and two defeats with only one goal scored in their last three outings.
Sporting remain in the play-off spots in fourth place - a point above nearest rivals Boldmere St Michael who crashed to a 5-1 home defeat to Chasetown.