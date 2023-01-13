AFC Wulfrunians up for the challenge of making history

The Wulfs have never made it past the fourth round of the competition and Gregg knows his side have got to be at their best if they are to progress into the fifth round.

He said: “I think this weekend will be our toughest test of the season. If we don’t turn up we’ll probably get nothing from the game.

“We know what to expect from them, it’s just a case of whether we are up to the challenge, which hopefully we will be.”

Gregg is excited by the prospect of his team creating history for themselves, saying: “It could be the furthest the club has ever gotten in the competition so for me there’s no problem getting up for the game.

“I think we’ll be well up for it, we know what’s at stake.”

Asked if there’s a buzz around the club, he said: “Definitely.

“This cup run is adding to what’s happening with the development of the club and is only highlighting everything we wanted to do for this club.

“It’s a great club and only good things will happen to this club going forward.”

Gregg urged his players to give everything they’ve got this weekend as well as looking for more consistency in the second half of the season.

“I’m hoping this Saturday will be one of those games where we don’t leave anything on the pitch,” he said. “I’ll be telling the players ‘this is their one shot and that we leave nothing out there’.

“We’ve asked for more consistency and hopefully in the second half of the season we can push on towards the top five (in the Midland Premier) where we finished last year.”

Walsall Wood are also in FA Vase action as they visit Tring Athletic, hoping to embark on a run like they had two years ago when reaching the semi-finals.

In the Midland Premier, Lichfield City welcome Racing Club Warwick while fourth-placed Stourport Swifts visit Lye Town. Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Market Drayton Town while Stone Old Alleynians entertain Darlaston Town, Bewdley Town visit Whitchurch Alport and Tividale host Romulus.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country travel to Paget Rangers, Cradley Town visit Coventry Copsewood.

League leaders Dudley Town travel to Haughmond and Heath Hayes welcome Nuneaton Griff.