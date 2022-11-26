Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 5-0 Dereham Town - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

IT WAS five of the best for Sporting Khalsa in a straightforward contest at the Guardian Warehousing Arena, with Josh McKenzie twice on target in the thrashing of Dereham Town.

Burying his first on three minutes from a low, driven cross, McKenzie doubled up his tally on 19 minutes to finish off a free-flowing move as the Lions made their thirst for goals clear.

With the visitors lacklustre in their approach play, a third from Sean Williams three minutes before the break demonstrated to Dereham how it's done, while there was still time for Liam Armstrong to thrash home a 25-yard showstopper before the half was out.

Khalsa already had the points in the bag, so it was understandable that a drab second half was to follow, but a cherry on top of the cake was still to come when Miracle Okafor buried from the spot at the death.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News