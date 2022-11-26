Sporting Khalsa 5-0 Dereham Town - Report

Burying his first on three minutes from a low, driven cross, McKenzie doubled up his tally on 19 minutes to finish off a free-flowing move as the Lions made their thirst for goals clear.

With the visitors lacklustre in their approach play, a third from Sean Williams three minutes before the break demonstrated to Dereham how it's done, while there was still time for Liam Armstrong to thrash home a 25-yard showstopper before the half was out.