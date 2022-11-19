Spalding United 2-0 Sport Khalsa - Report

Both teams arrived at Spalding’s Sir Halley Stewart Field stadium in good form – the hosts yet to lose home or away while Sporting have impressed on their travels.

But it was in-form Spalding who grabbed the bragging rights with goals in either half.

Dylan Edge scored after just four minutes, sweeping the ball home to round off good build up play by Steffan Broccoli and Aaron Hart.

The hosts doubled the lead in the 69th minute as Lewis Hillard won the ball to feed James Clifton whose far post ball was looped over Sporting keeper Sam Arnold by Sam Cartwright.