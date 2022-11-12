Sporting Khalsa 7 Daventry Town 1 - Report

The 7-1 victory keeps Ian Rowe’s side firmly in the promotion play-off spots and also gives their goal difference a healthy boost.

In-form Okafor opened the scoring on 12 minutes, coolly slotting past keeper Lewis Patching.

Toumani Sidibe extended the lead while a defensive slip saw Okafor pounce for the third.

The striker completed his hat-trick two minutes before the interval before wasting little time on the resumption of play to grab his fourth goal in the 48th minute.