Sporting Khalsa 7 Daventry Town 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Magnificent Miracle Okafor blasted five goals including a first half hat-trick as Sporting Khalsa thumped struggling Daventry.

The 7-1 victory keeps Ian Rowe’s side firmly in the promotion play-off spots and also gives their goal difference a healthy boost.

In-form Okafor opened the scoring on 12 minutes, coolly slotting past keeper Lewis Patching.

Toumani Sidibe extended the lead while a defensive slip saw Okafor pounce for the third.

The striker completed his hat-trick two minutes before the interval before wasting little time on the resumption of play to grab his fourth goal in the 48th minute.

Okafor rifled in a fifth to make it 6-0 just past the hour mark with substitute Lewis Worsey making it seven before George Ball’s angled chip gave the dispirited visitors a late consolation goal.

