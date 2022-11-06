Football match abandoned after alleged racist comment from crowd

The match was abandoned at half time

It is alleged that a racist comment was made by a member of the crowd towards a Tividale player during the first half, which was overheard by an assistant referee.

The Tividale players and staff refused to start the second half and the officials abandoned the game at the break, with Alport leading 3-0.

Tividale are yet to comment publicly on the incident but at the time tweeted, saying: "Match Abandoned. We will update when all the facts are in."

Alport have released a statement, however, and have confirmed that the incident will be investigated.

The statement read: "Based on the information at the time, we are disappointed that management and players of Tividale FC refused to play the game as the teams were about to commence the second half, thereby forcing the referee to abandon the match. We apologise to supporters and visitors to the game that the match was abandoned.

"It is important to state that, at this stage, this alleged incident is unsubstantiated and will be subject to a full investigation by the FA.

"Whitchurch Alport FC will be working with the authorities and will be submitting evidence relating to the alleged incident and incidents that followed when the Tividale FC players and management were leaving the ground. We would urge any witnesses to the alleged racist comment, or to incidents following the abandonment of the game and the players and management of Tividale FC to come forward and make a statement to the club.

"Whitchurch FC will not tolerate any abuse of any nature and we will continue to work closely with the relevant bodies to ensure that our ground is a safe and welcoming environment for all supporters, staff and players.