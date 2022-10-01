St Neots Town 2-4 Sporting Khalsa - Report

Football

Injuries have forced Rowe to swoop for the striking du0 who were both on the bench for their trip to St Neots which ended with a 4-2 win for the visitors.

Archer made his debut as a second half substitute and created the fourth goal for another substitute Kieron Whittaker.

Rowe believes the duo will add competition for places and bring the best out of the existing squad.

“Their arrival will keep the others on their toes and I also need cover in the attacking areas as we play either 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 and we are short on the striking front due to injuries,” said Rowe.

Rowe was delighted with another away win which had some tricky moments as the struggling Cambridgeshire side battled for a point.

Liam Armstrong and Miracle Okafor goals gave Sporting a two goal cushion but Saleem Akanbi reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time.

Sporting keeper Sam Arnold saved a 60th minute penalty to preserve their advantage which Okafor extended on 73 minutes.

Trey Charles pulled another goal back but Whittaker’s stoppage time strike sealed the points which keeps Sporting in sixth place just outside the play-off spots.

“It was a good solid away win and Sam Arnold’s penalty save when it was 2-1 was the turning point,” added Rowe.