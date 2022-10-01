Notification Settings

St Neots Town 2-4 Sporting Khalsa - Report

By Jonny Drury

an Rowe is hoping the introduction of new signings Lewis Archer and Toumani Sidibe will help fire Sporting Khalsa to further success.

Football
Injuries have forced Rowe to swoop for the striking du0 who were both on the bench for their trip to St Neots which ended with a 4-2 win for the visitors.

Archer made his debut as a second half substitute and created the fourth goal for another substitute Kieron Whittaker.

Rowe believes the duo will add competition for places and bring the best out of the existing squad.

“Their arrival will keep the others on their toes and I also need cover in the attacking areas as we play either 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 and we are short on the striking front due to injuries,” said Rowe.

Rowe was delighted with another away win which had some tricky moments as the struggling Cambridgeshire side battled for a point.

Liam Armstrong and Miracle Okafor goals gave Sporting a two goal cushion but Saleem Akanbi reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time.

Sporting keeper Sam Arnold saved a 60th minute penalty to preserve their advantage which Okafor extended on 73 minutes.

Trey Charles pulled another goal back but Whittaker’s stoppage time strike sealed the points which keeps Sporting in sixth place just outside the play-off spots.

“It was a good solid away win and Sam Arnold’s penalty save when it was 2-1 was the turning point,” added Rowe.

“It was our first league action in three weeks so it was pleasing to mark it with a win.”

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

