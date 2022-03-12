Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Daventry Town 3-1 Sporting Khalsa - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

SPORTING Khalsa suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at a bottom half Daventry Town side who netted twice in the first half.

Football Stock
Football Stock

It was the hosts who took an 11th minute lead when Nat Gosnal-Tyler ran through on goal before beating the advancing goalkeeper.

Khalsa’s task was made even more difficult mid-way through the first half when the hosts struck again with a second goal through Tom Lorraine.

The visitors gave themselves a lifeline four minutes after the break with Gurjit Singh firing home to pull a goal back.

However, it was Daventry who restored their two-goal advantage on 55 minutes when Jack Bowen was rewarded for his persistence and kept his composure under pressure to score.

Khalsa continued to press until the end but were beaten for the 13th time this season.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News