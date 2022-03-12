Daventry Town 3-1 Sporting Khalsa - Report

It was the hosts who took an 11th minute lead when Nat Gosnal-Tyler ran through on goal before beating the advancing goalkeeper.
Khalsa’s task was made even more difficult mid-way through the first half when the hosts struck again with a second goal through Tom Lorraine.
The visitors gave themselves a lifeline four minutes after the break with Gurjit Singh firing home to pull a goal back.
However, it was Daventry who restored their two-goal advantage on 55 minutes when Jack Bowen was rewarded for his persistence and kept his composure under pressure to score.
Khalsa continued to press until the end but were beaten for the 13th time this season.