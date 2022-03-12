Daventry Town 3-1 Sporting Khalsa - Report

Football Stock

It was the hosts who took an 11th minute lead when Nat Gosnal-Tyler ran through on goal before beating the advancing goalkeeper.

Khalsa’s task was made even more difficult mid-way through the first half when the hosts struck again with a second goal through Tom Lorraine.

The visitors gave themselves a lifeline four minutes after the break with Gurjit Singh firing home to pull a goal back.

However, it was Daventry who restored their two-goal advantage on 55 minutes when Jack Bowen was rewarded for his persistence and kept his composure under pressure to score.