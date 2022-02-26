Sporting Khalsa 3 Corby Town

The visitors were three up at the break after a superb display kick-started by James Clifton’s volley on 13 minutes.

Elliot Sandy created the second for Jordan O’Brien just before the half-hour mark and Lewis White smashed in the third on 37 minutes.

Luke Yates pulled a goal back shortly after the restart with a fine strike with James McGrady adding another on 53 minutes from the penalty spot. Corby’s Sandy was shown a red card for deliberate handball on the line which conceded the spot kick.

Sporting completed the comeback 11 minutes from time when Sean Williams found the net from close range.