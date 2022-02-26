Sporting Khalsa 3 Corby Town

The visitors were three up at the break after a superb display kick-started by James Clifton’s volley on 13 minutes.
Elliot Sandy created the second for Jordan O’Brien just before the half-hour mark and Lewis White smashed in the third on 37 minutes.
Luke Yates pulled a goal back shortly after the restart with a fine strike with James McGrady adding another on 53 minutes from the penalty spot. Corby’s Sandy was shown a red card for deliberate handball on the line which conceded the spot kick.
Sporting completed the comeback 11 minutes from time when Sean Williams found the net from close range.
Ben Heath pulled off a good save to deny Sporting a winner while substitute Josh McKenzie also went close with a header.