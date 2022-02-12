Sporting Khalsa 6-2 Wisbech Town - Report

Ian Rowe’s side, who claimed a battling point in midweek away against highflying Carlton, produced a superb first half display to go into the break 4-1 up.
Miracle Okafor sparked the goal feast with two quick goals in the 10th and 12th minutes.
Further strikes came from the boot of Kieron Whittaker who weighed in with a brace in the 27th and 42nd minutes.
Rodrigo Goncalves was on target for Wisbech and Danny Draper scored just after the interval to reduce the deficit further for the visitors.
But Sporting wrapped up the points in convincing style with goals from Luke Yates, via the penalty spot, and a late goal from substitute Sean Williams.