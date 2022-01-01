Rushall Olympic 5-1 Coalville Town - Report

The Pics got off to a perfect start when Ben Usher-Shipway driving forward found Tyler Lyttle who put the hosts ahead with a low driven shot past Tomas Bukowski diving to his near post.

Despite a spell of dominance from Coalville, Callum Coyle played Rackeem Reid in behind The Raven’s defence who was as calm as could be as he dispatched the ball under the legs of Bukowski to double the hosts lead. On the stroke of Half-Time, Tyler Lyttle rattled the inside of the post from 30 yards out as the ball somehow bounced clear from oncoming Pics’ attacker.

After the break Coalville didn’t waste any time in getting themselves back in the game; Tyrell Waite heading home from a corner. They

continued to pile on the pressure but the Rushall defence stayed strong. Alex Moore’s corner then found Kory Roberts who restored the two-goal advantage with a looping header.

Rackeem Reid then doubled his tally for the afternoon, a neat through ball from Coyle was controlled well before firing into the bottom