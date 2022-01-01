Buxton 2-3 Stafford Rangers - Report

Rangers went in front through James O’Neill’s back post header from a Tom Tonks corner on 18 minutes.

But the hosts equalised within five minutes when Ashley Chambers pounced on a through ball and rounded keeper Tyrell Belford to slot home.

Belford produced a good stop to deny Warren Clarke before the interval but was powerless to keep out a Chambers header on 47 minutes.

Jason Gilchrist saw a third goal ruled out for Buxton on the hour mark for offside and it proved crucial with Ethan Stewart heading in an equaliser from substitute Michael Tait on 85 minutes.