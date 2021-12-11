Sporting Khalsa 4 Ilkeston Town 2 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Ian Rowe’s side trailed 2-0 to goals from Zak Goodson and a Michael Perks own goal on 38 minutes.

But Perks redeemed himself with a header just before the interval to reduce the deficit.

The Robins had chances to extend their lead without success and were punished on 70 minutes when James McGrady converted a penalty for Sporting to level the match.

Sean Williams then fired in a third on 82 minutes to complete a remarkable comeback by the hosts.