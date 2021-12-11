Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa 4 Ilkeston Town 2 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

Sporting Khalsa stunned Ilkeston to end the league leaders 11 match unbeaten run.

Ian Rowe’s side trailed 2-0 to goals from Zak Goodson and a Michael Perks own goal on 38 minutes.

But Perks redeemed himself with a header just before the interval to reduce the deficit.

The Robins had chances to extend their lead without success and were punished on 70 minutes when James McGrady converted a penalty for Sporting to level the match.

Sean Williams then fired in a third on 82 minutes to complete a remarkable comeback by the hosts.

Goodson spurned a glorious opportunity two minutes later and that miss was made academic on the stroke of full time when Luke Yates scored for the second successive game.

