Prince William left in shock after Aston Villa stun Bayern Munich

William, a lifelong supporter, was at Villa Park to see Unai Emery’s team beat the Bavarian giants 1-0 thanks to Jhon Duran’s audacious winner.

The scoreline matched that of the 1982 European Cup final, in what was Villa’s first home match in Europe’s elite club competition in 41 years.

His Royal Highness briefly stopped to speak to reporters when leaving the stadium after the final whistle.