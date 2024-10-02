Champions League: Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0 - Report

Forty-two years on from Withe getting the only goal against Bayern Munich in the European Cup final, he watched from the stands of Villa Park as Duran did likewise as the hosts announced their return to Europe's elite club competition in stunning fashion.

Goalkeeper Martinez then repelled the Bavarian giants with two late stunning saves, just as Spink had frustrated them on that famous night in Rotterdam, to preserve the victory.

This one might not have delivered a trophy like 1982. Yet it was another night which will live forever in the memory of those present, from Withe and his fellow club legends to Prince William.

Duran’s winner 11 minutes from time inflicted Bayern’s first Champions League group stage defeat in 42 matches. Just as on that night, a 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain, Unai Emery stood in the opposite dugout.

The Spaniard is clearly a man for the big occasion. So too, increasingly, is Duran. This was his sixth goal of the season, four of which have been match-winners. The latest, a sumptuous lob over a stranded Manuel Neuer from 25 yards out, guaranteed his place in Villa folklore.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano

Bayern, who dominated possession just as they did in Rotterdam, could find no way through.

Martinez denied Serge Gnabry from point-blank range before then producing a stunning save to keep out Harry Kane’s header at the death.

Bayern had scored 30 goals in their first seven matches of the season but Emery’s men defended superbly throughout.

Villa have now won their opening two group stage matches, following up their opening victory over Young Boys.

The expanded Champions League format might have taken some of the edge for those fixtures in mathematical terms.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne (left) and Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer

Yet there was no hiding this was a special night. The atmosphere inside Villa Park had an air of derby day, with the vast majority of supporters in their seats more than 15 minutes before kick-off.

After a rendition of Hi Ho Aston Villa where the chorus was blasted out with gusto, the teams walked out to deafening noise, a huge tifo featuring the home players with Emery at the fore hanging from the Holte End.

The hosts began nervously, Lucas Digne conceding a needless early corner. Martinez was called into action inside the first five minutes, keeping out a Kane header at point-blank range before a raised flag revealed the effort had been for nothing.

Diego Carlos’ intervention soon after, blocking out a Gnabry pass intended for Kane, was more important.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane

Villa gradually grew into it, Watkins sending a header over the bar at the far post from their first serious attack in the 15th minute.

As the half approached the halfway point, Villa thought they had the lead. Digne crossed, Pau Torres headed the ball up in the air and Jaden Philogene showed great skill to direct it back to the feet of the Spanish defender, who poked in a finish off the far post.

Villa Park erupted and the players were walking back to kick-off when VAR confirmed Jacob Ramsey had been offside earlier in the move and the moment was lost.

The hosts had their tails up and Onana missed a great chance to score when he shot straight at Neuer after Watkins had stretched the visiting defence.

Emery was forced into a change when Ramsey picked up an injury, Leon Bailey coming off the bench.

The scoreboard showing a 1-0 score line

Gnabry then wasted a golden chance for the visitors when he shot high and wide with Kane screaming for a pass six yards out.

Villa went in level at the break after Martinez pulled off a fingertip save to turn Michael Olise’s curling effort over the bar.

Watkins narrowly missed connecting with a Youri Tielemans corner as Villa pushed forward after the break but the game settled back into the same pattern as the first with Bayern dominating the ball. Olise saw two efforts blocked in quick succession as the visitors began to build sustained pressure.

Emery made changes, bringing on Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen for the ineffective Bailey and injured Onana.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran (left) and Lucas Digne celebrate

It almost paid dividends as Barkley looked to play in his substitute partner, Upamecano sticking out a leg to make a vital interception. Maatsen then hammered a shot over the bar as Villa grew in confidence again.

Emery introduced Duran for Watkins and with 11 minutes to go the moment arrived. Torres played the ball out from the back and the striker got the jump on Upamecano before sending a lobbed finish over a stranded Neuer with his first touch.

Bayern struggled to create a chance until Gnabry was played in as the clock ticked into stoppage time. But Martinez spread himself to save before then diving to his right to palm away Kane’s header. This was destined to be Villa’s night.

Aston Villa players celebrate after the full-time whistle

Teams

Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana (Barkley 59), Tielemans, Philogene, Rogers, Ramsey (Bailey 27 (Maatsen 59)), Watkins (Duran 70) Subs not used: Nedeljkovic, Cash, Bogarde, Young, Swinkels, Buendia, Zych (gk), Gauci (gk).

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlović (Palhinha 76), Gnabry, Olise (Sane 66), Coman (Musiala HT), Kane Subs not used: Goretzka, Dier, Guerreiro, Müller, Tel, Musiala, Ulreich (gk), Peretz (gk).