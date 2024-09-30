Matt Maher analysis: Aston Villa’s leaky defence costs them a share of top spot

For all their start to the season has been impressive, it has been achieved in spite of a defence which concedes far too many easy goals.

At some point, the annoying habit was always likely to catch up with them.

Having dug themselves out of trouble in stirring fashion to beat both Everton and Wolves on consecutive weekends, Unai Emery’s men were unable to make it three in a row as they failed to hold a lead of their own at Portman Road.

There was still a comeback, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins scoring to put Villa ahead after Liam Delap had fired the newly-promoted Tractor Boys, still hungry for their first win since returning to the Premier League, into the lead.

Yet this time, it was the opposition who had the final word, Delap taking advantage of some distinctly average defending to race from the left wing and into the box before hammering a finish beyond Emi Martinez and into the bottom corner.

It was Villa who were probably happier to hear the final whistle. The draw was by no means a disaster, albeit Emery’s men missed the chance to move level with Liverpool at the top of the table.