Bayern sweat on Harry Kane ahead of Aston Villa clash

The England captain limped off with an ankle injury late in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Though the initial prognosis was positive, the German giants yesterday confirmed Kane was continuing to receive “intensive treatment” as he looks to recover in time for the hotly-anticipated group stage tie at Villa Park.

The 31-year-old went down after he was caught by Amine Adli and limped off having received treatment.