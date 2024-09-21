Unai Emery reveals secret to Aston Villa win

Villa trailed to Matheus Cunha’s opener at the break and the boss described the first half performance as the worst 45 minutes of his reign.

But his team then hit back, for the second week in succession, to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Jhin Duran.

Emery headed down the tunnel before the referee blew for half-time.

And he said: “I was angry but with myself. Because the result was bad and the performance not very good.