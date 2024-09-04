Emi Buendia returns with double for Aston Villa U21s in EFL Trophy win

Buendia captained a Villa side that also contained Ross Barkley as they grabbed a last-gasp winner through Kyrie Pierre.

First-teamer Jacob Ramsey also came off the bench to help Villa to three points and the early lead of Group D.

It wasn’t long before Barkley and Buendia combined, as just before the half-hour-mark Barkley’s corner kick found Buendia on the edge of the box and the Argentinian sent a stunning volley into the corner of the net.

Ramsey entered the fray at the interval, but the hosts fought back in the second half with goals from Ronan Coughlan and Mipo Oduebeko. Villa, however, avoided a penalty shootout after Pierre strike found the net, helping round off a successful night for the team, as well as the onlooking Unai Emery, who would have been pleased to see his first-teamers getting some valuable minutes.

Meanwhile, Wolves Under-21s led twice away at Port Vale through goals from Tom Edozie and Fletcher Holman, but were denied the win by goals from Lorent Tolaj and Ronan Curtis – the second in the 89th minute.

And the League Two side then won 5-4 on penalties, with Owen Farmer missing the decisive spot-kick for the side in old gold, handing Darren Moore’s team the additional point on the night.

Wolves’ next match is at League One Wrexham on Otober 8, while Villa travel to Bolton on the same night.