Revealed: Aston Villa faced major Premier League points deduction without swift summer sales

Club bosses have explained how they worked to defuse a “ticking bomb” by raising tens of millions from player sales before the end of June to avoid being punished with a points deduction this season.

In an extensive interview, Villa transfer chiefs Monchi and Damian Vidagany explain just how close the club came to breaching the 2023-24 limits with the crucial £42.3million sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus signed off just hours before the deadline.

“From the end of the season to the end of June, this one month is normally the holiday period for everyone in football,” said Vidagany. “For us, it was very challenging. There was a bomb with a countdown and we were there to cut the cable.”