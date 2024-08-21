Emi Martinez confirms new Aston Villa contract

The 31-year-old goalkeeper announced the deal himself while at a fan event at Villa Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez still had three years remaining on his existing contract but with Villa having qualified for the Champions League, he has decided to sign on for longer.

"Every time I hear the fans sing my name, I get goosebumps," said Martinez.

"I feel the same love I do here as I do for the national team. So why change?"

