Aston Villa new boy could be allowed to leave on loan

The 20-year-old wideman could become the second summer signing to make a swift temporary exit after Lewis Dobbin’s loan switch to Albion earlier this month.

Iling-Junior joined from Juventus at the start of July, together with midfielder Enzo Barrenechea. Their signings were negotiated alongside the deal which saw Douglas Luiz head to the Italian giants.

Neither Barrenechea or Iling-Junior were included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener at West Ham and with competition for places fierce, the latter is being allowed to explore potential loan options. Villa will allow him to leave provided the move will benefit the player’s development.

Iling-Junior was signed in part for his ability to play anywhere on the left flank and his sole England under-21 cap being earned as a wing-back.

But Unai Emery also has Ian Maatsen and Lucas Digne who can play in that position if required, while Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Emi Buendia and captain John McGinn are among his options in an attacking role from the left.

Barrenechea, 23, is more likely to see game time due to a fixture list which will become very congested once the Champions League begins after next month’s international break, though he is also down the pecking order with another summer signing, Ross Barkley, having been named on the bench at the London Stadium.

Emery, meanwhile, is hopeful Boubacar Kamara could return to training as early as next month following the serious knee injury he sustained in February.

Iling-Junior is just one player facing an uncertain short-term future as the transfer window heads toward its final week. Villa would ideally like to move Leander Dendoncker off the books while Emery has confirmed he will allow Alex Moreno to depart with Maatsen and Digne offering sufficient cover at left-back.

Efforts to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid have fallen short with the playmaker instead opting to join Chelsea.

Emery will also consider adding another centre-back with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez on Villa’s radar. The latter’s ability to also play at right-back is of particular appeal.