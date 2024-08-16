Cameron Archer closing in on £15m Premier League move
Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed striker Cameron Archer is close to joining Southampton in a £15million deal.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
The 22-year-old academy product is expected to complete his move to the south coast later on Friday.
Archer, who moved to Sheffield United last August in an £18m deal, returned to Villa earlier in the summer as they were obligated to buy him back after the Blades were relegated.
But with chances likely to be limited, Emery is willing to let him leave again, this time for good.