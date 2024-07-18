Talented winger on brink of £13m Aston Villa return
Villa were last night poised to finally seal the re-signing of winger Jaden Philogene from Hull.
By Matt Maher
Philogene is returning for a fee of around £13million just 11 months after leaving for the Tigers for £5m, after Villa triggered a clause allowing them to match any bids received from Premier League clubs for their academy product this summer.
The 22-year-old underwent a medical on Monday and was back at the club yesterday to finalise paperwork.