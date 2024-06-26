Aston Villa rebuff Tottenham approach for midfield star

The London club are understood to have made their approach last week and were prepared to pay £20million and include attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the deal.

But it was swiftly rebuffed by Villa, who have no interest in letting Ramsey depart this summer.

The 23-year-old academy product has been working his way back to fitness following an injury-ravaged 2022-23 and is still viewed by Unai Emery as a key part of his squad.

Villa have no need to sell any more players this summer, having alleviated their profit and sustainability (PSR) concerns with the impending sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42m.

Teenage forward Omari Kellyman is poised to join Chelsea for £19m, while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has moved to Everton for £9m.

Villa are due to complete the £37.5m signing of left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in the next few days, along with the captures of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Illing-Junior from Juventus for a combined fee of around £21m.

Ross Barkley is also close to joining from Luton Town for around £5m.