Aston Villa 'open talks' with Chelsea over England midfielder

Gallagher, a former loanee at West Brom, has been linked with a switch to Villa Park for a number of weeks.

And now, ahead of Euro 2024, it has been reported in The Guardian, that Villa have opened talks with Chelsea over a move that could cost the club £50m.

It is expected Chelsea are going to welcome bids for the player, who has one year left on his contract.

Talks have previously been held with the player over a new deal - while the club do not want to lose him next year on a free transfer.

It has also been reported that Chelsea are keen to strike a deal over Gallagher - as it will ease issues around profit and sustainability rules due to the fact Gallagher is a home grown product.

But despite Villa's interest - Tottenham have also showed they are keen to take the midfielder across London.