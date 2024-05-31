Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz linked with Italian giants

That is according to reports from Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport - who've reported that the Brazilian international is a potential target in Juve's search for a new midfielder.

The report goes onto suggest that the Old Lady are considering including Weston McKennie, and possibly even Matias Soule, in the deal. Villa sporting director Monchi has allegedly jetted over to Turin to meet with Juve to address the situation.

Luiz, who joined Villa from Manchester City in 2019, is contracted until 2026.

The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals in 204 appearances for the Villains in all competitions across his five-year stay.