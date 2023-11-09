Unai Emery delighted with Aston Villa reaction in European win

Ollie Watkins celebrated his latest England call-up by heading the winner as Villa claimed a 2-1 victory which moved Emery’s men to the brink of qualifying for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Vangelis Pavlidis had earlier headed the visitors in front, before Villa got back on level terms in controversial fashion when Diego Carlos headed home from a corner wrongly awarded after Boubacar Kamara skied a shot over the bar.

Emery said: “They scored and we had to understand how to react. We did good, were patient and kept to our game plan, trying to get in the box.

“I’m very happy because when we win a difficult match like tonight we can understand how difficult this competition is. We have to be strong and take these experiences.”

Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen was left fuming with Portugeuse referee Luis Godinho and his assistants after their award of a corner, following Kamara’s miss.

“We very unfortunate to concede a corner that wasn’t a corner,” he said. “I contacted the fourth official and asked him what had happened and he said he didn’t know.

“I thought the VAR could help the referee wherever necessary but obviously he didn’t. With all the extra eyes around the pitch it shouldn't be possible that this happens.”

Villa also had cause to take issue with the officials after Clement Lenglet saw a third minute header ruled out by VAR after Leon Bailey was adjudged offside.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans later claimed the officials had told the players the goal should have stood.

He said: "We've been told it was a mistake from them (to disallow Lenglet's goal) and they apologised. In the end it's OK."